Palmer, Colwill Missing In Chelsea’s Defeat To Juventus

Chelsea were without key duo Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill as they suffered defeat to Juventus in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong, with both players ruled out as a precaution after picking up minor knocks.

According to Football London, Palmer and Colwill were left out of the matchday squad following advice from the club’s medical staff after sustaining minor injuries during Chelsea’s demanding pre-season tour.

Palmer’s absence was particularly notable given his impressive performances in Chelsea’s opening friendlies.

The England international came off the bench to provide an assist in a 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers before starting the Blues’ 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Speaking before the Juventus match, Palmer expressed his disappointment at missing the fixture but thanked the fans for their support.

“I’m disappointed not to play due to a slight issue, but I love Hong Kong. Amazing support,” he said.

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The injuries forced Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso to reshuffle his starting lineup.

Wesley Fofana partnered Tosin Adarabioyo in central defence in place of Colwill, while Joao Pedro assumed a central attacking role to compensate for Palmer’s absence, allowing summer signing Danny Welbeck to make his Chelsea debut.

Chelsea also handed 16-year-old academy midfielder Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli his first start alongside Moises Caicedo, while Marco Palestra and Jorrel Hato retained their places in the full-back positions.

Despite the absence of Palmer and Colwill, Chelsea received a boost with Mykhailo Mudryk’s return to the matchday squad.

The Ukrainian winger was named among the substitutes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned his four-year ban related to a doping case.

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Providing an update on Mudryk’s return, Alonso said the winger had only recently rejoined the squad and was still working towards full fitness.

“We trained yesterday. He came directly from the airport to the hotel. So, yesterday was more about the feelings, more about the emotions, to be back with the players to assess the fitness level.

“But yes, he could play, maybe 90 minutes too early, but he can be selected. He’s selected, so he can play. We are thrilled that Misha could be with us,” Alonso said.

The Chelsea manager added that the club was still assessing Mudryk’s long-term future amid reports linking him with a possible loan move before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea are also expected to complete another signing before the window shuts, while Palmer and Colwill continue their recovery ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.