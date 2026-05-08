Sokoto ADC Crisis Deepens As Court Adjourns Suit

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The lingering leadership crisis within the African Democratic Congress ADC in Sokoto took a fresh turn on Friday as the Federal High Court in Sokoto adjourned a suit challenging the party’s state leadership to May 19, 2026.

The case, presided over by Justice Ahmad Gama Mahmud, centres on allegations of an alleged “hijack of power” within the party’s state structure.

Lead counsel to the plaintiffs, Barrister Mathew Burkaa, SAN, told the court that the second and third defendants were allegedly laying claim to the positions of Chairman and Secretary of the party in Sokoto State.

According to him, the plaintiffs are asking the court to recognise them as the authentic Chairman and Secretary of the party’s state chapter.

Burkaa also urged the court to abridge the time allowed for the defendants to file their defence, stressing that the matter needed urgent attention ahead of the party’s primary elections scheduled to commence on May 21, 2026.

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He said that resolving the leadership dispute before the primaries would help place the party in the “right perspective” and avoid confusion during the exercise.

The court granted the application for accelerated hearing, noting that time was of great importance in the matter, and subsequently fixed May 19 for hearing of the substantive suit.

Speaking further after the proceedings, another counsel to the plaintiffs, Barrister Fidelis Mnyim, explained that the defendants are expected to file their responses before the adjourned date, while any replies from the plaintiffs would also be submitted before the hearing.