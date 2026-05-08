Court Dismisses Sowore’s No-Case Submission In Tinubu Cyberbullying Trial

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Justice Mohammed Garba Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the no-case submission filed by activist and Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore, ruling that the prosecution has established a prima facie case sufficient to warrant a full defence.

The court held that evidence already before it, including testimony linking Sowore to social media posts via his X and Facebook handles, was enough to compel him to respond to the two-count cyberstalking charge brought against him by the Department of State Services (DSS) on behalf of the Federal Government.

Justice Umar noted that at the no-case stage, the court weighs the evidence presented, not the credibility of witnesses, as the trial is yet to be concluded.

He subsequently ordered Sowore to enter his defence.

The prosecuting counsel also invoked Section 396(6) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), urging the court to have the defendant open his defence immediately.

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Sowore is being prosecuted for allegedly calling President Bola Tinubu a “criminal” in posts on his social media accounts in August 2025, which the prosecution claims were false and capable of causing a breakdown of law and order, offences under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention and Amendment) Act, 2024.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.