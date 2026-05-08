35 Million Candidates Wrote NECO Exam In 25 Years—Registrar

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The National Examinations Council (NECO) has said more than 35 million candidates have sat for its examinations in the last 25 years, describing the figure as evidence of the trust Nigerians have placed in the body since its creation.

Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, disclosed this in Minna during the Gala and Awards Night held as part of activities marking the Council’s silver jubilee.

Speaking on the theme “Celebrating 25 Years of NECO’s Excellence in Educational Assessment,” Wushishi said the Council was established on July 10, 1999, following years of public demand for a credible and nationally responsive examination body.

He noted that the creation of NECO stemmed from recommendations by several government panels and committees between 1977 and 1997, all of which emphasized the need for a national institution to meet the growing educational needs of the country.

“Over the last 25 years, our work has touched the lives of almost 35 million Nigerians through various examinations. This reflects the trust reposed in NECO and our unwavering commitment to fairness, credibility, and integrity in examination administration,” he said.

Wushishi added that the anniversary was not only a moment to celebrate institutional milestones but also an opportunity for reflection, recognition, and renewed commitment to innovation and continuous improvement in assessment.

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As part of the celebration, NECO conferred its highest honour, the Lifetime Achievement Award, on Emeritus Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, the Council’s pioneer Registrar between 1999 and 2007.

The Council said the award was reserved for individuals whose contributions had created enduring institutional legacies and strengthened national assessment standards.

Ojerinde, who later served as Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) was recognised for his visionary leadership and role in stabilizing NECO during its formative years.

The Council also honoured top-performing schools in the Senior School Certificate Examination Internal since inception.

Dority International Early Learning School emerged as the overall best-performing secondary school, with Federal Government Academy and Air Force Comprehensive School placing second and third respectively.

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In the state performance category, Bayelsa State was recognised as having the highest percentage of candidates who obtained five credits and above in NECO SSCE Internal examinations since inception, with Governor Douye Diri receiving the award on behalf of the state.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo were honoured for their states’ performance, while Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was recognised for Lagos recording the highest number of registered candidates in NECO SSCE Internal examinations since inception.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde were also honoured for their states’ performance.

Wushishi expressed appreciation to staff, partners, governments, schools, and stakeholders for their support over the past 25 years.

He reaffirmed NECO’s resolve to sustain high standards in examination administration through the adoption of modern technology, stronger stakeholder collaboration, and investments in human capital and institutional processes, pledging that the Council would continue to uphold integrity, transparency, and excellence in educational assessment across Nigeria.