2027 Elections Must Not Be Politics As Usual, Says Hayatu-Deen

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A presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has warned that the 2027 election must not be about politics as usual.

According to him, the election must be about how the leadership can secure communities, rebuild confidence in the economy, create jobs at scale, and make life more affordable for millions of Nigerians.

Hayatu-Deen spoke at the ADC national secretariat shortly after obtaining his presidential nomination form, promising

to tackle insecurity, create jobs and reduce the rising cost of living in the country.

The economist became the first aspirant to obtain the presidential nomination form of the ADC ahead of the party’s 2027 presidential primary.

Presenting the form to him, the party’s National Organising Secretary, Prince Chinedu Idigo, described the development as a significant step in the party’s preparations for the next general election.

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Speaking after receiving the nomination form, Hayatu-Deen said the 2027 election should focus on rebuilding the country’s economic and security foundations.

“Nigerians are tired of living in fear. They are tired of watching businesses struggle, jobs disappear, and the cost of basic necessities rise beyond what ordinary people can afford,” he said.

According to him, “This election cannot be about politics as usual. It must be about how to secure our communities, rebuild confidence in the economy, create jobs at scale, and make life more affordable for millions of Nigerians.”

The ADC aspirant identified insecurity as one of the greatest threats to the nation’s future, stressing that economic growth would remain difficult in an atmosphere of instability.

“We cannot build prosperity in an atmosphere of fear and instability. Security is the foundation upon which every strong economy is built,” he stated.

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Hayatu-Deen also pledged to implement policies aimed at reducing the cost of doing business, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and expanding opportunities for young people.

“I have spent decades helping businesses grow and supporting the creation of jobs. I understand what it takes to build institutions, unlock investment, and create opportunities at scale. Nigeria has the talent and potential to succeed, but we need disciplined leadership and serious execution. This is why I am putting my best foot forward,” he added.

Party leaders and supporters at the event described Hayatu-Deen’s entry into the presidential race as a boost for the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections, citing his private sector experience and appeal among young Nigerians and professionals seeking an alternative political platform.