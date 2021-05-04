Army Warns Against Coup, Says ‘Firmly Loyal’ To President Buhari

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Defence Headquarters has reacted to a call to take over power from President Muhammadu Buhari in order to restructure the country.

Robert Clark, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN), had made the suggestion in a statement on Monday.

But a statement issued by the Acting Director of information, Defence headquarters,

Brigadier General,Onyema Nwachukwu, said the military authority dissociates itself from such anti-democratic utterance and position.

“Let it be stated categorically that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to the present Administration and all associated democratic institutions.

“We shall continue to remain apolitical, subordinate to the Civil Authority, firmly loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari and the 1999 Constitution as Amended.

“We shall continue to discharge our constitutional responsibilities professionally, especially in protecting the country’s democracy, defence of the territorial integrity of the country as well as protection of lives and properties of citizens.

“The Military High Command wishes to use this opportunity to warn misguided politicians who nurse the inordinate ambition to rule this country outside the ballot box to banish such thoughts as the military under the current leadership remain resolute in the Defence of Nigeria’s Democracy and its growth.

“We also wish to remind all military personnel that it is treasonable to even contemplate this illegality.

“The full wrath of the law will be brought to bear on any personnel found to collude with people having such agenda.

“The current security challenges are not insurmountable.”

According to him, the Armed Forces of Nigeria in partnership with other security agencies are working assiduously to ameliorate the challenge.