Arsenal Stumble At City In Major Title Race Setback

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Long press. Low block. Frenetic. Dramatic. It was a game full of gamesmanship and incitement. But in the end Manchester City stamped their authority in the Premier League title race with a 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday at the Etihad stadium.



It was a significant defeat for Arsenal in their Premier League title ambitions because a win for them would have all but sealed their title challenge. A draw too would have swung the momentum in their favour.

But it was not to be in the pulsating encounter that could prove decisive in the race for the crown.

In a match brimming with intensity, urgency, and moments of high drama, both sides understood the stakes. Arsenal arrived holding a six-point advantage at the top of the table, while City had a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta talked about mentality, the need for the players to be confident and express themselves freely despite their recent dip in form, which had already raised concerns about their staying power.

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Manchester City, by contrast, approached the contest with a clear sense of purpose, knowing that anything less than victory would dent their title charge. Arsenal, meanwhile, appeared more cautious, with a draw seen as a potentially acceptable outcome.

The hosts struck first in the 16th minute when Rayan Cherki showcased quick footwork to carve open the Arsenal defence and fire City ahead, sending the Etihad crowd into early celebration.

However, the lead lasted just two minutes, as Arsenal responded almost immediately through Kai Havertz in the 18th minute after a costly error from City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who took too long to play a back pass and gifted the visitors a route back into the contest.

The game settled into a fiercely contested rhythm, with both sides trading possession and probing for openings. The first half ended level at 1-1, a fair reflection of a contest where neither team was willing to concede ground.

After the break, the tempo remained high, with chances flowing at both ends. Yet it was City who found the decisive moment in the 65th minute.

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Erling Haaland used his physical presence to outmuscle Arsenal defender Gabriel a few times, with both receiving yellow cards. The City big man finally had the better of the Arsenal defender and finished clinically to restore the hosts’ lead.

Despite late pressure from Arsenal, City held firm to secure a crucial victory that narrows the gap at the top and significantly shifts the momentum in the title race.

The result leaves Arsenal with little margin for error in the remaining fixtures, as they must now rely on City dropping points in the final stretch of the season.

City, meanwhile, will look to build on this momentum when they host relegation-threatened Burnley at the Etihad on Wednesday. A win could see Pep Guardiola’s side climb to the summit of the table on goal difference, with five games remaining.

For Arsenal, the challenge is now as much psychological as it is tactical — to regroup quickly and keep their fading title hopes alive in what promises to be a tense run-in.