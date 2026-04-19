U.S. Arrests Iranian Woman In Alleged Sudan Arms Trafficking Case

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U.S. federal authorities have arrested Shamim Mafi, a 44-year-old Iranian national and lawful permanent resident, at Los Angeles International Airport over her alleged role in an arms trafficking scheme linked to Tehran.

Prosecutors say Mafi, who resides in Woodland Hills, California, acted as an intermediary in arranging sales of Iranian-manufactured military equipment to foreign buyers.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, she allegedly brokered sales of Iranian-manufactured military equipment, including Mohajer-6 armed drones, bombs, bomb fuses, and millions of rounds of ammunition, destined for Sudan’s Ministry of Defense.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli announced the arrest, stating that Mafi is accused of violating 50 U.S.C. § 1705. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Mafi became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016. Court documents reference her alleged involvement in a multimillion-dollar drone deal, including one reportedly valued at over $70 million.

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She is scheduled to make her initial appearance in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, April 20, 2026.

Mafi is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The case remains under investigation, and further details are expected as the federal complaint proceeds.