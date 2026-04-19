Sokoto Govt Urges FG To Train Troops, Improve Welfare

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The Sokoto State Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Abdul Usman (retd) has urged the Federal Government to complement ongoing efforts to strengthen military capacity with improved welfare for security personnel.

Commending the FG plan to train 200 Nigerian Special Forces in the Republic of Turkey, he described the training initiative, facilitated by the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, as a timely and strategic step in addressing insurgency, banditry, and other asymmetric security threats facing the country.

Usman noted that modern security challenges, particularly those driven by non-state actors require specialised skills, advanced tactical training, and adaptive operational strategies.

“The decision to invest in elite Special Forces training is commendable and will significantly enhance the operational effectiveness of our armed forces”

He, however, stressed that training alone would not be sufficient without corresponding improvements in the welfare of troops.

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“A well-trained force must also be well motivated. Adequate remuneration, modern equipment, psychological support, insurance coverage, and proper living conditions are essential to maintaining morale and ensuring optimal performance in high-risk environments”

The security adviser further called for the reactivation and strengthening of the Nigerian Army Special Forces Brigade in Makurdi, noting that revitalising the unit would provide a structured framework for training, deployment, and coordination of elite forces for counter-insurgency operations nationwide.

According to him, the evolving nature of insurgency and banditry requires precision, intelligence-driven operations, and unconventional strategies beyond traditional military approaches.

“Without such capabilities, the nation risks continued loss of personnel and limited success on the battlefield,” he added.

Usman also urged the Federal Government to sustain the momentum by institutionalising continuous specialised training programmes, strengthening inter-agency collaboration, and investing in modern intelligence and surveillance technologies.

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He reaffirmed the Sokoto State Government’s commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at restoring peace and security across the country.

“With the right combination of training, strategy, and personnel welfare, Nigeria can decisively overcome its current security challenges”