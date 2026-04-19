Tinubu Mourns Ex-NFA President Ibrahim Galadima

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President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Kano-born sports administrator and community leader, Ibrahim Galadima, who died on Saturday at the age of 78.

In a statement on Sunday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described his death as a loss to sports administration and the country.

Tinubu said Galadima contributed significantly to the development of Nigerian football at both grassroots and elite levels.

The deceased served the Kano State Government and the Federal Government in various capacities, including as chairman of the Kano State Sports Council and as a two-time commissioner.

He also held several positions in sports administration at the federal level. He was president of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (NFA) between 2002 and 2006.

The president noted that after Galadima left active service, he was turbaned as Galadiman Fagge and served as community head of Fagge in Kano State.

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He extended condolences to his family, the government and people of Kano State, and the sports community in Nigeria and beyond.