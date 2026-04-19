Lagos Hawker Killed In Road Crash

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A roadside hawker has been killed in a tragic road accident at Okokomaiko area of Lagos, while seven other persons sustained injuries in a separate crash at Ogudu inward Toll Gate.

The incidents were confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, which said the agency’s officials responded promptly to both emergencies.

According to the statement, the fatal crash at Okokomaiko involved a Lexus Jeep with registration number SMK 674 HY. The impact led to the death of an adult male hawker at the scene.

LASTMA officials were said to have arrived swiftly after receiving a distress call, securing the accident scene and evacuating the remains of the deceased from the roadway to prevent further disruption to traffic.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force from Ketu Division subsequently conveyed the body to Badagry Mortuary for necessary procedures.

In a separate incident, LASTMA personnel also responded to a collision at Ogudu inward Toll Gate involving a Mazda commercial bus with registration number MUS 231 YA and a Lexus Jeep marked FKJ 23 HL.

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The crash resulted in injuries to seven passengers, all of whom were rescued at the scene by emergency responders.

Security operatives from the Ogudu Police Division supported the rescue efforts, while officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) evacuated the injured victims to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

LASTMA disclosed that all vehicles involved in both accidents have been handed over to the police for further investigation to determine the causes of the crashes.

Reacting to the incidents, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, reiterated the agency’s call for increased road safety awareness among motorists.

He urged drivers to adhere strictly to traffic regulations, maintain safe speeds and exercise heightened vigilance, especially during late-night hours when visibility and alertness may be reduced.

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The agency reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring efficient traffic management across Lagos State.