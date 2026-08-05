Assault Health Workers, Face Prosecution, FG Warns

The Federal Government has warned that anyone who assaults, threatens, intimidates or harasses health workers will face investigation and prosecution under existing laws where sufficient evidence exists.

The warning came as the government ordered the immediate implementation of measures to protect health workers nationwide following repeated cases of assault, intimidation and harassment in health facilities.

The directive followed the submission of the report of the Ministerial Committee on the Harassment of Health Workers by Security Personnel, set up after an incident involving operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and workers of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), Akwa Ibom State, on May 19, 2026.

The incident disrupted clinical services and triggered industrial action.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, the committee said the Uyo incident was not an isolated case.

It revealed that 18 incidents of assault, intimidation or harassment were recorded in federal tertiary health institutions in the past 12 months, involving patients, relatives, members of the public and security personnel.

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According to the committee, the incidents resulted in bodily injuries, psychological trauma, damage to hospital property, disruption of healthcare services and industrial actions.

It also identified poor communication, prolonged waiting time, inadequate staffing, weak infrastructure, emotional distress, abuse of authority and the absence of clear security protocols as major factors behind the incidents.

Following the submission of the report, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, approved the committee’s recommendations and directed their immediate implementation.

“Health workers dedicate their lives to caring for Nigerians and must be able to carry out their duties in an environment that is safe, secure and free from violence, intimidation or harassment.

“The Federal Government will continue to work with all relevant institutions to protect our health workforce, uphold the rule of law and ensure that healthcare delivery is never compromised,” Pate said.

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He warned that under the new measures, anyone who assaults, threatens, intimidates or harasses a health worker will be investigated and prosecuted under existing laws where sufficient evidence exists.

Pate directed federal tertiary health institutions to strengthen internal security, establish Violence Prevention Teams, improve surveillance and access control, and tighten security in emergency units and other sensitive areas.

He also directed hospitals to appoint liaison officers to work with law enforcement agencies while ensuring security operations do not disrupt patient care or compromise confidentiality.

The minister said all cases of assault or harassment must be promptly reported, investigated and documented, with affected workers receiving institutional support and serious cases referred to law enforcement or relevant regulatory and human rights bodies.

He also directed hospital managements to strengthen complaint-handling mechanisms, improve communication with patients and provide staff training on conflict prevention and de-escalation.

The ministry said broader policy recommendations contained in the committee’s report would be presented at the next National Council on Health meeting for consideration as a national framework for federal, state and private health institutions.

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It added that implementation of the measures would be monitored through periodic progress reports submitted to the Coordinating Minister.

The FG stressed that no grievance or official assignment justifies violence against health workers or interference with healthcare delivery, warning that offenders would be held accountable under the law.