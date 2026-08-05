NUPRC Eyes Over $30bn Investments From 22 Offshore Projects

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has disclosed that 22 major offshore projects are expected between 2026 and 2030, with an estimated investment potential of between $30 billion and $50 billion.

The Commission Chief Executive of NUPRC, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said that the investments are expected to increase production, create jobs and strengthen energy security.

A statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the Commission’s Head of Media and Corporate Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, quoted Eyesan as speaking at the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE 2026) held in Lagos.

She was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Development and Production, Engineer Enorense Amadasu.

She said: “Since 2024, the NUPRC has approved over US$57 billion in Field Development Plans (FDPs), some of which have translated to Final Investment Decisions. Twenty-two (22) major offshore projects are expected between 2026 and 2030 with an estimated investment potential of $30–50 billion.

“Beyond increasing production, these investments will create jobs, expand infrastructure, strengthen energy security and reinforce Nigeria’s position as a leading global upstream investment destination.”

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She continued: “Besides developing its proven reserves, Nigeria is building a resilient energy future by maintaining a strong pipeline of exploration opportunities that will sustain long-term growth and energy security”.

According to the NUPRC boss, since 2022, successive licensing rounds have opened access to some of Nigeria’s most prospective oil and gas acreages.

She made reference to the recent 2025 Licensing Round where 31 companies emerged successful bidders for 37 oil and gas blocks after progressing through a robust, data-driven and technology-enabled evaluation process.

Eyesan said the 2026 Licensing Round, which is set to commence soon, is showing greater promise thanks to the transparency that has characterised licensing rounds.

“With preparations already underway for the 2026 Licensing Round, Nigeria is demonstrating that investment certainty is no longer an aspiration; it is becoming an enduring feature of our regulatory framework,” the NUPRC boss stated.

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Eyesan said infrastructure deficit continues to undermine Africa’s promising potential.

She, however, noted that Nigeria is addressing this challenge through a series of strategies.

“We are expanding gas gathering systems, processing facilities, pipelines and export infrastructure, while promoting shared facilities, open access, third party access and field tiebacks to reduce costs, speed up project delivery, maximise the use of existing infrastructure and help bring stranded oil and gas resources into production,” the NUPRC boss stated.

Eyesan said stronger collaboration among government, security agencies, operators, host communities and private partners, as well as the Host Community Development Trust, had led to an improvement in the protection of critical energy assets, which had ultimately made Nigeria’s upstream sector more resilient.