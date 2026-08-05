Police Foil Plot To Kidnap Delta Pastor, Retired Principal

The Delta State Police Command has foiled a plot to kidnap a pastor and a retired school principal in Ughelli, arresting a suspected member of the gang and recovering a locally made gun with live cartridges.

The suspect, Jeremiah Kwane, 26, was arrested after operatives of the Ughelli ‘A’ Division received intelligence that he was attempting to recruit another person into a kidnapping syndicate.

Recovered Items

Police said the gang had planned to abduct the two victims before detectives moved in and disrupted the operation.

A search of the suspect led to the recovery of a locally made single-barrel gun and two live cartridges. He remains in police custody while investigations continue.

In a separate operation, operatives of the Ebrumede Division arrested a 28-year-old suspect, Benjamin Haruna, during a stop-and-search operation along Garki-Uti Road in Effurun.

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Police said Haruna was travelling on a motorcycle with two other suspects, identified simply as Omelo and Alabanco, when they were intercepted. The two fled the scene, leaving Haruna behind.

Officers searched a bag the suspects were carrying and recovered two locally made double-barrel guns, 11 live cartridges, one expended cartridge, an axe, two Android phones, two power banks, two wristwatches, a lighter and a camouflage military polo.

Investigators suspect the weapons and other items were being transported to the gang’s hideout along Sapele Road before the suspects were intercepted.

Confirming the arrests on Wednesday, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said efforts were underway to arrest the fleeing suspects and dismantle the criminal network.

Edafe said the Commissioner of Police, Yemi Oyeniyi, had reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes across the state. He urged residents to continue providing credible information to support police operations.