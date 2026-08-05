PSC Deploys Eight CPs, Names AIG Academy Commandant

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the deployment of eight Commissioners of Police to various state commands and appointed Assistant Inspector-General of Police Auwal Musa Mohammed as the new Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

The decisions were taken at the commission’s meeting on Wednesday and followed the promotion of the former commissioners, according to a statement issued by PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani.

The commission said the postings were aimed at addressing operational exigencies and ensuring effective policing across the affected states.

The newly deployed commissioners are CP Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo, Abia State; CP Ayodeji Faniyan, Plateau State; CP Saka Ajao, Bayelsa State; CP Ajo Ordue, Cross River State; CP Nnanna Ama, Anambra State; CP Patrick Daaor, Edo State; CP Tijani Murtala, Jigawa State; and CP Samuel Etaifo, Delta State.

Before their new assignments, the officers held various positions within the Nigeria Police Force.

Olutokunbo was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Training and Development, while Faniyan headed the Administration Department of the Police Cooperative in Lagos.

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Ajao served as CP Administration at

the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Gombe, while Ordue was the Commissioner of

Police in charge of INTERPOL, Abuja.

Ama previously served as CP Intelligence, while Daaor was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration at the Force Intelligence Department, Abuja.

The PSC also approved the appointment of AIG Mohammed as Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy.

The commission said Mohammed has more than 33 years of policing experience spanning operations, investigations, intelligence-led policing and training.

He previously served as Commandant of the Police College, Maiduguri; Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State; and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in Zones 3 and 6.

Mohammed holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a Master’s degree in Public Policy from Bayero University, Kano. He is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

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The PSC charged the newly deployed commissioners and the academy commandant to uphold professionalism and the rule of law in their respective assignments.

The commissioner, who presided over the meeting, retired Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, urged the officers to remain neutral, diligent and committed to their responsibilities.

Galumje specifically charged them to “stand firm, uphold the rule of law, and remain neutral and diligent” in the discharge of their duties.