AK-47, 30 Live Bullets Recovered From Plateau Kidnap Suspects

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers and recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition during an intelligence-led operation in Kanke Local Government Area.

The suspects, Lams Sokmak, 25, and Julfa Taga, 35, both of Nyinang Village in Amper District of Kanke LGA, were arrested after a kidnapping was reported at the Kanke Police Division on August 1.

Recovered Items

The command’s spokesperson, SP Alfred Alabo, said the Divisional Police Officer immediately mobilised detectives, who worked with other security agencies to rescue the victims and trail the suspects.

He said the operation paid off the following day with the arrest of the two suspects.

According to Alabo, an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition was recovered during the operation.

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He said the suspects remain in police custody while detectives from the Command’s Violent Crimes Response Unit continue investigations to identify and arrest other members of the suspected kidnapping gang and recover any additional weapons linked to the crime.

The Acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Usman Sheikh Adamu, commended residents for their vigilance and cooperation with security agencies.

The police boss urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing operations against criminal elements, stressing that community support remains crucial in the fight against crime across the state.