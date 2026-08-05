FG Names UI, ABU, Seven Others For Sports Centres Of Excellence

The Federal Government will establish nine Sports and Education Centres of Excellence across the country as part of the newly launched National Sports and Education Excellence Programme (N-SEEP), the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has announced.

Alausa unveiled the programme alongside the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, during a committee presentation in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the initiative, birthed by a joint committee of the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Sports Commission under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is designed to integrate quality education with elite sports development, nurture globally competitive athletes, create sustainable jobs for young Nigerians, and position sports as a strategic driver of national development.

According to the Minister, the first phase of implementation will commence this year in four tertiary institutions, with the remaining centres to be rolled out in subsequent phases.

He listed the nine institutions selected to host the Centres of Excellence as the University of Ibadan, University of Nigeria Nsukka, University of Benin, University of Jos, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Muhammad Buhari University Maiduguri, Federal Polytechnic Offa, Federal College of Education Okene, and Babcock University.

Alausa described N-SEEP as one of the most transformative reforms in Nigeria’s education sector, noting that it addresses a long-standing gap where talented young Nigerians had to choose between academic excellence and sporting success.

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“For too long, many of our gifted athletes have sought opportunities abroad because we lacked a structured system that combines education with elite sports development. N-SEEP changes that narrative. We are building world-class institutions where Nigerian talents can learn, train and succeed at home while earning globally recognised qualifications,” he said.

The Minister explained that each participating institution will establish a Faculty of Sports Science offering internationally benchmarked academic programmes in coaching, sports medicine and rehabilitation, sports science, research, sports technology and data analytics, sports business, facility management, event management and sports administration.

He said the goal is not only to produce champions but to develop professionals who will drive growth across the sports industry.

“The future of sports lies not only in winning competitions, but in developing people. Through this initiative, we are producing athletes who will also become coaches, sports scientists, physiotherapists, administrators, entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators. We are investing in human capital that will continue to serve our nation long after competitive careers have ended,” Alausa stated.

He added that the programme will expand opportunities for millions of young Nigerians, promote discipline and teamwork, reduce youth involvement in crime and social vices, and strengthen national cohesion.

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Describing sports as key to improving security and growing the economy, he said Nigeria must position itself to benefit from one of the world’s fastest-growing industries.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, called N-SEEP a landmark reform that will redefine the relationship between education and sports in Nigeria. She advocated for a flexible academic framework with adaptable calendars and continuous assessment to accommodate elite athletes.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, said the initiative marks a defining moment in building a globally competitive sports industry anchored on education and innovation. He disclosed ongoing plans to strengthen sports infrastructure in schools and secure global accreditation for Nigerian sports programmes through engagements with FIFA and CAF.

In his remark, the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, said N-SEEP moves beyond medals to create a sustainable pipeline of coaches, scientists, technical officials and administrators needed for a modern sports industry and urged stakeholders to move quickly from planning to implementation.