Assault Police Officers, Face Full Wrath Of The Law, IGP Warns Nigerians

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has warned Nigerians against assaulting police officers in the line of duty.

The IGP on Monday noted that the Force will longer tolerate such an act as it is both illegal and an affront to the rule of law.

The development is sequel to the recent report of a Lagos resident captured assaulting a police officer wielding a weapon.

THE WHISTLER reported that the officer behaved calmly all through the incident, making many Nigerians to call for the persecution of the suspect who was eventually apprehended.

Reacting to the development, the IGP condemned the action, noting that the Force holds the lives of its personnel sacrosanct.

He further “directed all Police Commands and Formations to ensure that individuals who engage in the assault on police officers, irrespective of preceding factors, are made to face the full wrath of the law via swift prosecution in courts of competent jurisdiction.

“The Inspector-General of Police while reiterating the commitment of the Force to ensuring the protection of lives and property, stressed the importance of according respect to the fundamental rights of Police officers and other security operatives, to enable them to advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens better and maintenance of law and order.”