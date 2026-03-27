ASUU Threatens Strike, Issues Four-Day Ultimatum

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The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a four-day ultimatum to the federal government to immediately implement the newly approved salary structure for university lecturers or face nationwide shutdown of public universities.

ASUU President, Christopher Piwuna, stated this at a public lecture held at Sa’adu Zungur University, Yuli Campus, in Bauchi.

Piwuna said the government must begin payment under the new salary arrangement without further delay.

“We have issued a four-day ultimatum from today to the federal government to commence payment of the newly approved salary structure. Failure to comply will attract a strong response from the union,” he said.

This came months after ASUU and the federal government signed a renegotiated agreement in January, aimed at resolving long-standing disputes and preventing the recurring strikes that have plagued Nigeria’s university system.

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The agreement centered on a revised salary structure designed to improve lecturers’ welfare and finally address issues stemming from the controversial 2009 FG-ASUU pact, which remained largely unimplemented for years.

Piwuna had recently disclosed that many federal universities are struggling to pay salaries, with some unable to fully pay January wages and others yet to pay for February.

Recall that University of Lagos had embarked on an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries before suspending the action after discussions with the institution’s management.

The union noted that the delay in implementing the new pay structure is linked to practical challenges, including the slow passage of the 2026 national budget.