ASUU: We’ve Lost 10 Members To ‘Unpaid Salaries’  

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University chapter, Cyril Onogbosele, has revealed that the union has lost 10 lecturers since the commencement of the ASUU strike back in February.

Onogbosele disclosed this when the ASUU National President, Emmanuel Osodeke, led a delegation of the national team in a protest to the Ambrose Alli University campus over the unpaid salaries of their staff as well as other issues plaguing them.

“Since this strike started, we have lost 10 lecturers. Workers have been denied their salaries for 19 months now. Many of us are dying as a result of that. We cannot meet our financial obligations to our families because of unpaid salaries,” he said.

He added that the protest was meant to bring the attention of the people in Edo state to the action of Governor Godwin Obaseki and to impress upon him the importance of addressing the issues.

Prof Osodeke, while speaking during the protest, said the national team had come to Ekpoma to show solidarity with ASUU’S chapter in the Univeristy over the ban of union activities on campus by Governor Obaseki.