At Lagos Arewa Endorsement Rally, Tinubu Says ‘I’ve Always Been Detribalized’

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to be fair and just to every segment of the country.

He added that he will replicate what he did in Lagos when he was the governor of the state by working with all ethnic groups for a better Nigeria.

A statement issued by the APC presidential campaign council said Tinubu spoke at the rally organised by Arewa group in Lagos where he received their endorsement.

In a prepared speech by Tinubu, he said, “My respect for this country will continue to increase, and I will honour all my pledges that we all will live in harmony. We belong in each other’s hearts.”

According to the former Lagos State governor, “From the moment I enlisted in politics, I have always been nationalistic and detribalised in my approach. I do not operate on the basis of ethnicity, region or religion. I have friends and associates in all corners of this country.

“As governor of Lagos State, I constituted a cabinet, comprising competent people from all parts of Nigeria.

“We had the Yoruba, as we had the Igbo and Arewa. What was important to me was not your ethnicity or creed, it was your competence and the value you would bring to governance and people.

“To replicate this feat for the country is why I have offered myself for the presidency,” he said.

On his plans for the country most especially for the North, Tinubu promised to tackle the security situation adding that, “I will give priority to confronting security, making the economy one of widely shared prosperity and paying special attention to agriculture like the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“On security, my policy is not an artificial one created to sound good for this campaign. Our security policy is based on dedicated study and long conversations with experts in this field.

“I used the same approach to tackle the bad security situation that faced me when I became governor of Lagos.

“I created programs and institutions to solve the real and dangerous challenges Lagos faced. I shall increase security personnel and better equip them.

*Advanced air and ground surveillance technology will identify, track and attack the criminals until they are utterly defeated,” he stated.