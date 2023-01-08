How Akwuzu SARS Killed Uchenna Okafor After Allegedly Demanding N150,000

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of Akwuzu SARS disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Anambra State, have been accused of killing one Uchenna James Okafor after him, and two others were transferred there over fighting allegations.

According to Twitter user @Ada_mummyya, a Social Justice Campaigner, the trio were arrested in Awka for fighting, and they were subsequently transferred to Akwuzu SARS, in the Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The complainant did not state when they were arrested or any further crime that led to their transfer but noted that their parents were contacted afterwards, and each relative had gone to see their loved one last week.

“They were told they had to pay for damages amounting to N150k,” the tweep said.

“The parents are still running around for the money. One of them, Uchenna James Okafor, his parents saw him on Tuesday 3rd January and tried to pay their 50k share and bail him but was asked to return on Thursday as the IPO doesn’t work on Wednesday and wasn’t available.

“They returned on Thursday to be told that their son died the night before. The claim is that he woke up at night and hit his head on the wall, they took him to hospital and he died. His parents were not called or informed and as of now they still have no access to his body.”

Why Is Akwuzu SARS Active?

The report generated concerns from Nigerians on the macro blogging Application Twitter as many inquired why a disbanded unit, especially Akwuzu, known for its nefarious activities, is still functional.

A Twitter user @Derynemolar asked, “Wait… Anambra people why is Awkuzu SARS still in existence?”

SARS was disbanded in October 2020 by the Federal Government as part of the demands by Nigerians during the END SARS campaign to stop police brutality across the country.

A tweep @Micheal_Chidike said, “There really needs to be a heavy protest against that particular Awkuzu SARS. Close up that place totally! The evil going on there is now too much.”

Another Twitter user @chummyblack12 asked why a case purportedly to have involved fighting, was transferred to such a dreaded unit.

“My issue is why were the innocent boys caught for fighting be transferred, not to area command, but to a robbery division in distant Awkuzu police? With the recent bloodbath in Anambra, why will innocent boys with folks that will struggle to get 50k for bail be caught in this?” the tweep said.

Many Nigerians believed that despite massive protests to close down the unit, there seems to be silence from the Federal Government to address the issue. During the END SARS campaign, families of slain victims detained at the unit had demanded justice, yet nothing was done.

A tweep @Iamchiwise had a similar view, saying, “Wait! What is with this Awkuzu? The fact that government is quiet about that place. Different stories about killings and nothing has been done. That place looks like they kill for a living like they are into harvesting human parts”.

But another user @likellynigga had a different view. He said, “With the cult clashes and cult killings going on in Awka, how do we know the 3 boys you’re talking about are not deadly cultists?”

Robbery Case Not Fighting

Meanwhile, the incident had generated nearly 3,000 tweets as of press time on Twitter as Nigerians demand justice for Okafor’s death.

The Police spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Sunday responded to the complaints on Twitter saying, “I have asked the PPRO Anambra to take it up and revert pls”.

When the Anambra police command responded in a follow-up tweet to the complainant, it asked that the relatives of the victim “come with facts to the office of the PRO Anambra”.

The command added, “While we are waiting for the victim’s family to come forward, I wish to state that from the brief, I have now, is not a case of two fighting as alleged but an armed robbery case, and other gang members are still in custody. The case is still under investigation, please.”

Failed Police Reform

But a Twitter user @Alumjeromy1 believed that the recurring situation of police brutality and officers’ inhumanity to humans originate from the recruitment process of the police.

According to him, “Over 70% of their recruitment are from the frustrated members of the society. Some well-known criminal and cultist. What happened at Awkuzu is common to almost all the police stations in the country”.

Interestingly, part of the demands during the EndSARs protest was that the federal government overhaul the police force by ensuring that police operatives are thoroughly evaluated psychologically before taking on the line of duties.

Also, that police officers enjoy unlimited access to working kits while ensuring an upscale implementation of their salaries but over two years after, the police authorities are yet to effect these demands.

Police officers across the country are still seen with tattered uniforms, while reports of indiscriminate killings are littered on the internet.

There are still records of many officers demanding money from commuters, despite deterrent actions by the police authorities publicly dismissing erring officers.

Also, another demand was that an Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations against SARS be set up and every individual affirmed to have been victimized be compensated and offenders punished, but there has been no record that Anambra released its white paper.