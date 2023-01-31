Atiku Woos S/East, Vows To Release Nnamdi Kanu ‘Unconditionally’ If Elected

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to unconditionally release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, if elected president during the February 25th polls.

Advertisement

Atiku made the vow on Monday night through the Director General of his Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo.

According to Okonkwo, the PDP candidate will rely on the Appeal Court judgement to release the Biafra agitator.

The PDP chieftain also disclosed that one of Atiku’s key programmes would be to ‘instill permanent peace’ in all parts of the country, especially the Southeast region.

To achieve this, he said Atiku would release all South-east agitators in detention and ensure that the tension in the region is doused.

“I am saying this with every sense of responsibility that Atiku will grant Nnamdi Kanu unconditional release. That is in Atiku’s agenda for permanent peace in the South-east. In addition, he will also apply a political solution to release all those genuine IPOB agitators in detention without trial.

Advertisement

“Atiku’s government will have serious talks with the group and others, with the view to restoring their faith in the country, and make them part of the effort for better Nigeria. However, the criminal elements will be dealt with decisively.

“What we are now therefore saying is for this to happen, peace must reign for election in the South-east, and the need for the South Easterners to fall behind PDP,” he said.

Recall that Kanu has been in the detention facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021 when he was ‘returned’ to Nigeria from Kenya by the federal government.

The Court of Appeal had on the 13th of October struck out the terrorism file against Kanu by the Federal Government.

Subsequently, the court ordered his release but the Federal Government is yet to compile with the judgement of the court, instead it filed another appeal in the Supreme Court.