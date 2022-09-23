Atiku’s ‘Inordinate Ambition’ Destroying PDP-– Tinubu Campaign Organisation

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation has reacted to the lingering crisis in the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, accusing the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, of being desperate to be president.

The Tinubu campaign mocked Atiku, saying another shot at the presidency is slipping away before it even began.

The statement followed the Friday media parley held by the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who accused the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, of lacking integrity.

Wike also accused Atiku of lacking transparency and walking back on his promise to ask Ayu to step down after their meeting in London, the UK.

A statement on Friday by Bayo Onanuga, the Tinubu campaign’s Director of Media and Communication, said the “fratricidal war” within the PDP “has undermined” any momentum Atiku had hoped to build, adding that the former vice president is facing the “karma of his inordinate ambition” for working against the zoning formula of the PDP.

The statement mocked the 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP saying, “Let us pity Atiku, another shot at the presidency is slipping away. Once again, another bid for the presidency of our country by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is slipping away.

“This is unravelling before our very eyes even before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) blows the whistle for the electioneering campaign. His party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in disarray.

“The signs are just too ominous for the Waziri with the report by the Economic Intelligence Unit predicting another trashing for him in the forthcoming polls.

“After violating his party’s code for power rotation between the north and south and grabbing the PDP ticket without a modicum of sensibilities about our national ethos, Alhaji Atiku is now faced with the karma of his inordinate ambition.”

The statement said the PDP has imploded in a battle of attrition, the result of which is predictable. It added that the ongoing fratricidal war where a faction of the party being led by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is engaging Atiku in a fight to finish has undermined any momentum the PDP candidate had hoped to build.

“With the further loss of confidence in PDP by its own members who cannot find any redeeming feature in the fast-disappearing party, it is crystal clear that Atiku’s latest bid for Nigeria’s top job has hit the rocks.

“A pillar of Atiku’s campaign is the claim of being a unifier and nationalist. That bogus claim has now been discredited, even within his party as the disaffected members cry for justice and inclusivity.

“Instead of the perennially running and perennially failing candidate to offer them some sop, he has rebuffed them, pleading that he could not grant their request for justice.

“Surely a man who cannot resolve a genuine dispute among his party members, who cannot forge an entente among them, cannot be expected to unify our country.

“Instead of being a unifier, Atiku is now a divider-in-chief. His campaign on this score is heading for a stillbirth, just as some of his programmes have been found to be nothing new, as they are already being implemented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The former Vice President created the crisis for himself, by pushing the fallacy that only a northern candidate can win the presidency for his party, despite the open record that southerners, when they network with their northern compatriots, can also win the election.

“Former leaders, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan demonstrated this in 1999, 2003 and 2011. As a campaign, we can only pity former Vice President Atiku for the self-inflicted injury he invited unto himself.

“Chinua Achebe, the very accomplished novelist in one of his classics, Arrow of God, wrote that a man who brought ant-infested faggots into the homestead should not grumble when lizards begin to pay him a visit.”

The statement advised Atiku to “kiss his ill-fated presidential bid

goodbye”.