Autism: 1 In 100 Children Suffering Disorder, Says WHO

The World Health Organisation said that about one in 100 children has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASDs) which constitutes a diverse group of conditions related to the development of the brain.

WHO said the estimate represents an average figure, and that reported prevalence varies substantially across studies.

The global health organisation said that mental disorders characteristics may be detected in early childhood, but are often not diagnosed until much later.

It said they are characterized by some degree of difficulty with social interaction and communication and other characteristics are atypical patterns of activities and behaviours, such as difficulty with the transition from one activity to another, a focus on details and unusual reactions to sensations.

It said people with autism often have co-occurring conditions, including epilepsy, depression, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder as well as challenging behaviours such as difficulty in sleeping and self-injury.

The level of intellectual functioning among autistic people varies widely, extending from profound impairment to superior levels.

WHO also noted that some well-controlled studies have, however, reported figures that are substantially higher, adding that the prevalence of autism in many low- and middle-income countries is unknown.

“Available scientific evidence suggests that there are probably many factors that make a child more likely to have autism, including environmental and genetic factors.

“Available epidemiological data conclude that there is no evidence of a causal association between measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, and autism. Previous studies suggesting a causal link were found to be filled with methodological flaws.

“There is also no evidence to suggest that any other childhood vaccine may increase the risk of autism. Evidence reviews of the potential association between the preservative thiomersal and aluminium adjuvants contained in inactivated vaccines and the risk of autism strongly concluded that vaccines do not increase the risk of autism.

“Broad range of interventions, from early childhood and across the life span, can optimize the development, health, well-being and quality of life of autistic people. Timely access to early evidence-based psychosocial interventions can improve the ability of autistic children to communicate effectively and interact socially. The monitoring of child development as part of routine maternal and child health care is recommended.

The report said It is important that, once autism has been diagnosed, children, adolescents and adults with autism and their carers are offered relevant information, services, referrals, and practical support, in accordance with their individual and evolving needs and preferences.

The healthcare needs of people with autism are complex and require a range of integrated services, that include health promotion, care and rehabilitation. Collaboration between the health sector and other sectors, particularly education, employment and social care, is important.

The report explained that interventions for people with autism and other developmental disabilities need to be designed and delivered with the participation of people living with these conditions. Furthermore, care needs to be accompanied by actions at community and societal levels for greater accessibility, inclusivity and support.

WHO added that autistic people are often subject to stigma and discrimination, including unjust deprivation of health care, education and opportunities to engage and participate in their communities but like all people, people with autism, have the right to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.