Late Osinachi: Husband To File ‘No Case Submission’ Against In-Laws, Doctors, Others

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has fixed May 2 for Peter, the husband of the late gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, to begin his defense in the alleged domestic violence and homicide case instituted against him by the federal government.

THE WHISTLER was told by Peter’s lawyer, I.A. Aliyu, that he will be filing a “no case submission” against the case instituted against his client, contending he has no case to answer on the matter.

The court’s clerk confirmed to THE WHISTLER on Monday that the prosecution had concluded presenting its own witnesses before the court.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Peter was arraigned before the court by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation in 2022 on 23 count charge bordering on domestic violence and culpable homicide, which he pleaded not guilty to.

Friends of the late gospel singer had alleged that her husband maltreated Osinachi, leading to the death of the gospel singer popularly known for featuring in the hit song “Ekwueme”.

The defendant is held at the Kuje Correctional Facility since April 2022, after his arrest and arraignment following his wife’s death.

So far, the prosecution brought several witnesses to testify in court, including the deceased singer’s children, family members, hair dresser, a musician and an operative from the Lugbe Police station.

Family members from the late singer’s side had narrated before the court how the defendant maltreated their daughter and sister.

THE WHISTLER had exclusively obtained the autopsy report on the deceased, stamped by the National Hospital, Abuja.

The report saw no mark of violence in the deceased but listed the causes of her death to include “generalized organ pallor, bilateral leg swelling, fluid in the sac containing the heart. Tumor deposits in and on the heart, lungs, kidneys. Massively enlarged heart” and “fluid around the lungs which restrict breathing.”

Medical practitioners who appeared before the court also gave their observation on the medical documents produced in court by the prosecution.