Orji Uzor Kalu Loses Wife

Former Governor of Abia State and the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has lost his first wife, Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu.

A statement published on his official Facebook page on Monday, April 3, 2023, said Ifeoma died at the age of 61.

A memorial service would be held in the United States of America in honour of the deceased.

Kalu wrote, “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61 years.

“She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

“A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America (USA).

“Please remember her and loved ones in prayers at this difficult period. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen”.