Autogirl Founder Chinazom Says Finding Reliable Mechanics Is Company’s Major Challenge

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The founder of Autogirl NG Ltd, Arinze Chinazom has revealed that the company is facing the major challenge of getting reliable mechanics for their car servicing and repairs as well as getting honest spare parts dealers with original products.

Advertisement

Autogirl was founded by Chinazom in 2017 to help people monetise their vehicles on its platform. Chinzrom’s company has three tires for vehicles, cars, boats, and private jets.

Just like the US-based Airbnb Inc. does not own any houses, Autogirl does not own any vehicles.

“We just ensure that people monetise their vehicles and earn money during this time when inflation is high,” Chinazom said in a monitored interview on Friday on Arise TV.

Currently, the most lucrative segment according to Chanazom is the car segment which has more customers. Autogirl has completed more than 3,000 rentals.

Lagos and Abuja are the techpreneur’s major markets but she confessed that the company faces two major challenges which are getting reliable car mechanics and original spare part dealers.

Advertisement

She said, “For challenges, my major challenge is mechanics and spare parts dealers because we know that getting original spare parts for our vehicles has been an issue and also getting reliable mechanics. But hopefully, with the rise of more technologically enabled mechanic systems, hopefully, that problem will be put to bed this year.”

The CEO also lamented that Autogirl’s fueling cost has risen by 150 per cent since the removal of the fuel subsidy.

But she believes that Nigeria’s mobility industry has huge potential.

She said, “There is a huge potential in the mobility industry because everybody has to move from point A to point Ban and it is a major concern for a lot of people how they will move about in any African city because the transportation system is not as developed as it is in other parts of the world.

“Right now, with the interest coming into Nigeria, there is a lot of opportunity to make the mobility sector and the transportation industry as seamless as possible for investors.

Advertisement

“Our fuel cost has gone up by over 150 per cent month to month and it is a lot of unexpected operating cost but right now we have understood that we need to start preparing for eventualities of further happening. I heard that there could probably be more increase and we are preparing for that.”

According to the Autogirl founder, other ride-hailing apps like Bolt are not a threat.