Bandits Abduct Ex-APC Chairman, Shoot Son, Cut Daughter With Machete

Alhaji Sule Angogo, the former chairman of All Progressive Congressive in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State has been abducted by armed bandits.

The incident, THE WHISTLER gathered, occurred in Zungeru at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday when the bandits attacked the party leader.

Aremu Paul Wushishi, a community member who spoke to THE WHISTLER confirmed that the former APC chairman was abducted in the Zungeru area of the state.

“It happened at midnight on Wednesday and the incident occurred in Zungeru”, he said. “One of his sons who was about to go out was shot in his arm while his daughter was injured too. They were trying to escape when that happened.”

The resident further told THE WHISTLER that the ex-leader of APC in Wushishi was abducted during the attack.

Another resident of the community who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “One of his (Angogo’s) children was butchered with cutlass while he was abducted.”

The unnamed child was, however, said to be responding to treatment.

The resident added, “But their Daddy, the former APC chairman, was kidnapped and was still with the terrorists as of when I left there yesterday. His son is still in the hospital receiving treatment.”

Aliyu Lawal Bawa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Wushishi LG chairman, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

“For security reasons, I cannot disclose anything about the efforts that we are making (to rescue Angogo),” he said.

Wasiu Abiodun, the police spokesman in Niger State, failed to respond to several calls put across to him for comment. He also failed to respond to a text message sent to his phone.