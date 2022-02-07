Barr Agbala Is Not Registered As APC Member, He Cannot Parade Himself As Enugu State Chairman— Ben Nwoye

The immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye, Monday, said the office of the party’s chairmanship in the state is vacant.

According to him, the purported congress where Barr Ugochuwu Agbala is claiming to have emerged the state chairman was never held.

Dr Nwoye spoke on a programme monitored by THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

He said, “Politics is a serious business. There was no state congress that produced Barr Agbala. On the stated date, he shifted his supporters to a bush bar at the Independence Layout where he claimed to have been elected.

“Ugo Agbala is in the Peoples Democratic Party. He came and appealed that he wants to join the APC. He never registered as a member. Former Senate President Ken Nnamadi attested to this before the national committee of the party.

“Again Agbala has not been inaugurated as chairman, so he can’t take over as chairman. He doesn’t tell people the truth.”

Contributors during the programme expressed shock that Igbo leaders in the APC are killing the options of having viable oppositions in the Southeast region.

One of them said, “APC has failed to provide us with alternatives. That is why the Peoples Democratic Party is flying. Various elections are around the corner, and the APC hierarchy is destroying itself while PDP is consolidating. For instance, Gov Hope Uzodimma has succeeded in dividing APC in Imo State.”

Barr Ugochukwu Agbala could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

But his aides said he was preparing a response.

Agabla is a former governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance in Enugu State.