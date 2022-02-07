Oyo APC Chairman Says Party Ready To Sack Makinde In 2023

The new chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Ajiboye Omodewu, has sworn-in 35 members of the state executive of the party and 33 local government chairmen of the party in the state.

Omodewu, who has been rejected by the aggrieved leaders of the APC including the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and Senator Fatai Bubari among others, said in his inaugural speech that he was ready to lead the opposition party to reclaim Oyo State from the Governor Seyi Makinde led Peoples Democratic Party in 2023.

He said he would polarise the ruling party and bring many of the PDP members to the opposition party.

The APC chairman, however, urged the aggrieved members of his party to join him to rebuild the APC and return it into winning way.

Omodewu said, “There is no gainsaying that APC is an hybrid political party – merger of defunct legacy parties, which are ACN, CPC, PDP, APGA, ANPP and LP. Therefore, this great party (APC) belongs to no one but all the members. All members have equal stakes.

“Fellow members of our great party, the congresses have come and gone; there is no victor, no vanquished. It’s time to get united and mobilised for the 2023 general elections. Though I am of Ajimobi political bloc, I belong to all forward-looking members of APC. My main tasks are to unite all tendencies within the party and to lead APC to victories in 2023 general elections.

“To be in charge of a very sophisticated political party like APC is a heavy responsibility; I assure our teeming members, it is a responsibility we will not take very lightly. I pledge to do my utmost, God being on my side, to justify the faith and the confidence all APC members have imposed on me and other executives at all levels.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Therefore, I pledge to run an open and transparent administration where all party members will be carried along. Also, our administration will instill discipline, respect for rule of law and constituted authorities within and outside the party.

“Apart from genuine reconciliation and harmonisation, our administration shall also embark on aggressive membership drive.

“Let me reiterate that APC is a party built on the principles of democracy and human development; the party provides equal opportunity for every party member and any Nigerian that is willing to join the party.”

The aggrieved leader of the APC in a statement issued earlier by Senator Ayo Adeseun on behalf of many others vowed to use every legal means available to remove Omodewu and return the leadership of the party to Abu Gbadamosi, who he said was the duly elected chairman of the party in the state.

Adeseun, a former lawmaker, who represented Oyo North Senatorial District at the Senate, listed former Minister for Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, Senator Soji Akanbi, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, governorship candidate of the party in the 2019 election among others as those who rejected Omodewu.

Adeseun said, “The purported return of Omodewu is the climax of a reign of impunity which a tiny and minority section of the party in Oyo State in collaboration with outside forces had sought to impose on the party ahead of the 2023 general elections. As such illegalities have always been, it will definitely fail.

“The stakeholders resolved to use every legal means to reclaim the mandate given to Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi and establish a party leadership that represents the wish of majority members of the party in Oyo State.

“What we are witnessing is a temporary distraction that would test our commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law. We will not fail the test.”