Scores Of Fighters Killed As ISWAP, Boko Haram Clash In Borno

Scores of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Province, (ISWAP) fighters have been killed during an infighting in Borno State.

The situation occurred in Duji village, Mobbar in the Damasak Local Government Area of the state, about five kilometres from Diffa region in Niger Republic on Thursday.

The information which came to the limelight after Counter-Insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama disclosed it on Saturday, witnessed a fight between the terrorists for nearly two hours.

The situation began when the Bakoura Buduma-led faction of Boko Haram terrorists reportedly armed with sophisticated weapons, first launched a surprise attack on the rival extremist group in its hideouts.

Before then, the Bakoura faction had captured one ISWAP fighter who escaped from their prison but was captured along the way by the Budouma clan camp, an affiliate of the Boko Haram group.

The fighter was later forced to accompany the Boko Haram fighters to the ISWAP hideouts where an intense gun battle ensued.

Makama revealed that the Boko Haram faction overpowered the ISWAP group and killed scores of them while Boko Haram lost one fighter on their side.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army troops of 68 Battalion in Malam Fatori had killed a Commander of ISWAP (Qa’id) after it unleashed a barrage of artillery fire, targeting the ISWAP position at Baulayi in Abadam LGA of Borno State.