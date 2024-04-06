Navy Destroys Illegal Refining Site With 85,000 Litres Of Stolen Crude Oil In Ondo, Bayelsa

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Navy has discovered and destroyed three refinery sites in Ondo and Bayelsa States, with about N85,000 stored stolen crude oil.

The Navy disclosed this via its X handle on Saturday, while giving a breakdown of the activities in both states.

Advertisement

It revealed that Forward Operating Base IGBOKODA had identified and destroyed an Illegal Refining Site laden with stolen crude oil of about 10,000 litres in Ondo State.

The refinery site was stored in four dug pits at the riverine community of Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

Similarly, the Navy disclosed that Forward Operating Base FORMOSO had destroyed two illegal refining sites laden with 75,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Bayelsa State.

The Navy personnel also confiscated two wooden boats laden with 5000 litres of stolen crude oil.