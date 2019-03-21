Advertisement

Multichoice, the organizers of Big Brother Naija is giving the audience power to vote in one candidate out of ten names of candidates released on their website for 2019 reality show.

In a statement released on Thursday March 21, 2019, Multichoice listed names of 10 candidates for this year’s reality show.

According to the statement, “Big Brother is giving the viewer the power to select one more housemate to go into the big brother house this season.”

The statement reads: “meet the #bbnaija contestant candidates!

“For the next 10 days you have the power to vote in a hopeful contestant candidate into the the 2019 bbnaija house!

“These personalities bring you the choice of more drama, action, love, laughter or entertainment!

“All you have to do is vote the personality you will like to see in the house daily, from March 21 – 31 2019.

“Remember, you must be an active dstv/gotv subscriber to cast valid votes.”

See names below:

Avatar name: charles (32years)

Avatar name: emeka (33years

Avatar name: nkeiru (23years)

Avatar name: precious (23years)

Avatar name: onyeka(24yrs)

Avatar name: moshood(26yrs)

Avatar name: todum(32)

Avatar name: ifeanyi(23yrs)

Avatar name: oluwasegun (30yrs)

Avatar name: samson(25yrs)