BBNaija: Chichi Makes It To Grand Finale After Securing ‘Supreme Veto Power’

Chichi has emerged as the third female Head of House (HoH) of Big Brother Naija season seven edition after Chomzy and Phyna.

By becoming HoH, she has secured her stay in the house until the grand finale.

Chichi was declared HoH by Big Brother after emerging as the winner of the weekly Head of House games. Her HoH status gives her the power to select two housemates to join her in the final.

As the new Head of House and Supreme Veto Power holder, Chichi would also be given the chance to listen to pitches from her counterparts as they vie for a spot in the Finale.

Housemates were given 90 seconds to plead to the Supreme Veto Holder for a chance to remain in the house until the last day.

She will also enjoy the privilege of living in the Head of House lounge for one week with Chizzy who she chose as her companion.

The quest to find the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 ‘Level Up’ edition is now closer than ever with the show coming to an end in two weeks.

The remaining housemates no doubt have the opportunity to showcase themselves to the world and show why they deserve the N100 million grand prize.