BBNaija: Chomzy Becomes First Female HoH, Nominates Eloswag As Deputy

With Big Brother Naija unifying the house on Sunday after the live show, Chomzy on Monday won the Head of House challenge in week five, making her the first female HoH.

Chomzy emerged the winner after a series of games, which gives her immunity from this week’s eviction and an exclusive privilege to use the head of house lodge.

Following Chomzy’s emergence, Biggie asked her to pick a deputy since the HoH lounge has become accessible and she picked Eloswag.

The duo automatically gained immunity for the week due to their positions and cannot be nominated for possible eviction this week.

Recall that after Sunday’s live eviction show, the dynamics of the game changed as both level 1 and level 2 houses were merged, and general immunity for a house was scrapped with housemates required to play as individuals henceforth.

However, during the Head of House challenge, the games were played in two segments; the female housemates and the male housemates.

But the male housemates were disqualified during the first round for breaking the rules of the game.

On the part of the females, Chomzy and Bella made it to the second round and competed against each other.

Chomzy, who performed better after the round, won the HoH and will enjoy the privilege with her deputy, Eloswag.

With six evictions and one disqualification so far, the remaining BBNaija Season 7 housemates are Eloswag, Adekunle, Allysyn, Bella, Chichi, Chomzy, Diana, Dotun, Doyin, Giddyfia, Hermes, Sheggz, Deji, Rachel, Amaka, Bryann, Daniella, Groovy, Phyna, Modella and Chizzy.