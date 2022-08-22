Kwankwaso Gives Reason For Absence At NBA Annual Conference

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has tendered apology for not appearing at the Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Kwankwaso, alongside Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, Labour Party’s Peter Obi and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar were listed as speakers at the NBA first plenary session on Nigeria’s democratic transition.

The event was honored by Atiku and Obi while Kashim Shettima represented Tinubu.

Hours after the plenary session on Monday , Kwankwaso’s spokesperson,Abdulmumin Jibrin tweeted that his principal wrote to the NBA extending appreciation and apology for his inability to honour the invitation as speaker at the bar Conference.

Floating Kwankwaso’s letter dated August 15, the presidential candidate stated that even his running mate Bishop Isaac Idahosa was unavailable for representation because he was outside Nigeria.

Kwankwaso’s letter reads: “I write to acknowledge receipt of your letter on the above subject matter and wish to notify you of my inability to attend this very important conference as a result of other pressing national commitments.

“Under the circumstance, I would have sent my running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, to represent me and share our perspectives for a new and prosperous Nigeria. But unfortunately, he is outside the country at the moment. I therefore wish to extend my sincere apology for my inability to attend and assure you that the New Nigeria People’s Party share a common vision with the NBA towards a common vision of peace, unity and prosperity of our beloved country.

“While looking forward to future opportunities where we can rob minds on how to move our country forward, please accept on behalf of myself and the New Nigeria People’s Party assurance of my esteem regards. Yours sincerely.”