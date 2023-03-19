BBTitans: ‘It Was A Beautiful Experience’ – Nana Says After Eviction Alongside Blue Aiva, Miracle OP

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Titans housemates, Blue Aiva, Nana, and Miracle OP have been evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday night.

The housemates’ eviction was announced by hosts of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka, during a live segment of the show on Sunday.

After the trio was evicted, Blue Aiva said, “I’m not relieved to be here I wanted to finish but I’m happy to be here with my people.”

Nana, who refused to hug the other housemates before leaving the house, said of her eviction, “It was not needed, it will make me emotional if I hug everybody that’s why I had to leave,” adding that the show was “a beautiful experience for me.”

On his part, Miracle Op thanked God for how far he stayed in the show while expressing appreciation to his fans.

Last week, Blaqboi emerged as the Head of House on Monday, March 13, and he chose Blue Aiva to be his partner in that process.

Blaqboi who won the Head of House game did not get the veto privilege to save anyone during last week’s nominations, leaving all the nominated housemates to face eviction.

Blue Aiva, Kanaga Jnr, Khosi, Miracle OP, Nana, Thabang, Tsatsii, and Yvonne were nominated for eviction.

Meanwhile, the show witnessed zero eviction last week, as Ipeleng who was crowned as the Supreme Veto Power holder chose Ebubu to join her in the first-ever BBTitans finale.

The remaining nine housemates have two more weeks to compete for the grand prize of $100,000 ( Above N45,000 million).