JUST-IN: APC’s Buni Re-elected Yobe Governor

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

The returning officer, Professor Umar Pate, declared that Buni of the All Progressives Congress won the election having scored a total of 317,113 votes.

Coming in second place was Alhaji Sheriff Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 104,259 votes.

Garba Umar of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) secured 14,246 votes .

“I Professor Umar Pate hereby certify that Mai Mala Buni, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of the votes, is hereby declared winner of the election,” Pate said.