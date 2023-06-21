Three Months After, BBTitan Organizers Yet To Pay Khosi Prize Money

Winner of 2023 Big Brother Titans, Makhosazane Twala, simply known as Khosi, has revealed that she is yet to get the prize money ($100,000) after winning the show.

Khosi disclosed this during her recent interview with TV3 Ghana, noting that her fellow housemates have not received the prizes won while in the house.

She, however, expressed surprise at her victory and stated that it still feels unreal and gives her goosebumps whenever she watches the show.

“My victory at the Big Brother Titans show really surprised me, and whenever I watch it, it feels unreal and gives me goosebumps.

“My fellow housemates and I have not been paid our rewards, and I am sure it’s for a good cause,” she said.

The BBTitan ‘Ziyakhala Wahala’ edition premiered on January 15, 2023, and ended on April 2nd, 2023 with Khosi emerging as the $100,000 grand prize winner.

The show brought housemates from Nigeria and South Africa under one roof.

BBTitans was held in South Africa and aired in forty-six countries. It was sponsored by Flutterwave, Bamboo, and Lotto Star. Popular BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu; and Mzansi host, Lawrence Maleka, co-hosted the debut season.