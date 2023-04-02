BREAKING: Khosi Wins $100,000 BBTitans Grand Prize, Kanaga Jnr Emerges First Runner Up
The Big Brother Titans reality TV show ended on Sunday with Khosi emerging as the $100,000 grand prize winner.
The hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka, announced Khosi as the winner of the show which started with 24 housemates.
Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii Emerged as the first and second runners-up, respectively.
Khosi, 25, is from KwaZulu-Natal but she lives in Johannesburg South Africa. The journalist during the premiering of the show said ‘talkative’ and ‘open-mindedness’ suit her profession
The ‘Ziyakhala Wahala’ edition premiered on January 15, 2023, and brought housemates from Nigeria and South Africa under one roof.
BBTitans was held in South Africa and aired in forty-six countries. It was sponsored by Flutterwave, Bamboo, and Lotto Star. Popular BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu; and Mzansi host, Lawrence Maleka, co-hosted the debut season.
The show was also streamed on Showmax in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and 45 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.