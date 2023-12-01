Be Good Examples To Your Children To Stop Corruption – EFCC Advises Parents

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has tasked parents across the country to be focused on their children’s upbringing and offer good examples as early measures towards tackling corruption.

The EFCC gave this charge on Tuesday, through its Secretary, Muhammad Hammajoda, while receiving members of the Advocacy for Positive Behavioral Patterns Initiative, AFPBPI, at the corporate headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja.

Hammajoda said: “Let us be good examples to our young ones because our moral values have gone so bad, in such a way that many youths are into many things like drugs, they tell lies, they are corrupt and out of control.

“Parents should be able to correct and call them to order by not only speaking to their children but also living by example, because children are very observant of their parents’ behaviours.”

He highlighted that the fight against corruption cannot be fought by the Commission alone, it will require the involvement of parents, role models and other stakeholders.

He further stressed that the Commission priorities prevention initiatives against corruption, assuring that the EFCC is readily available to cooperate and collaborate with them in creating awareness.

“That is why we need people like you to be our foot soldiers to enable us reach out to schools because the change begins with them at a very young age” he said.

The Director of the Campaign Team of AFPBPI, Mann Bamidele also said the purpose of the initiative is to impact positively in the lives of children and youths by catching them young and sensitising them against crimes.