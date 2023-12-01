Despite Mistakes, Onana Still One Of The Best Premier League Goalkeepers — Ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has defended Andre Onana following his error-prone performance in the 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Red Devils surrendered a 3-1 lead in the encounter to share the spoils, which put their chances of advancing to the next round in jeopardy.

Onana was at fault for the goals, especially the two free kicks by Hakim Ziyech, which he fumbled into the net.

Ten Hag has revealed that the Cameroonian shot-stopper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, according to stats, despite his poor performances for the club.

“If you analyse it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats,” Ten Hag, who championed Onana’s signing from Inter Milan for £47 million ($59 million) in July, told a press conference on Friday.

He added, “He’s doing well. Also, he knows that in the Champions League, he makes some mistakes, but all over, you see the first five months he is doing particularly well.”

Onana has conceded 14 goals in five Champions League games for Manchester United and 16 goals in 13 Premier League outings, Ten Hag denied reports that Onana’s place in the team is under threat.

He added, ‘You have seen how he is reacting on a bad performance like in (Bayern) Munich. At Burnley (three days later) he was outstanding.

“He is a strong character, he is a personality and he will deal with it.”

Ten Hag has urged his players to rise up to the occasion against Newcastle United after their impressive run of five wins from six Premier League games.

The Red Devils have lost all their four meetings against teams in the Premier League top half.

“We have to rise to the occasion, be our best against them because the way they play is very organised.

“I really respect them. It’s a difficult team to play but it’s a good challenge and I like to play against it,” he said on the trip to Newcastle.