Pochettino Reveals Chelsea’s Problem Ahead Brighton Clash

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chelsea coach, Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the players are their own worst enemies following their inconsistent run in the Premier League.

The Blues lost 4-1 to Newcastle United on Saturday after beating Tottenham and snatching a late draw against Manchester City.

Advertisement

Chelsea have only won four of their 13 Premier League games this season after a huge spending spree in the summer.

Pochettino admitted it was a tough week for the club after the Newcastle loss.

“It was a tough week for everyone,” Pochettino told reporters on Friday. “I’m very happy because the players reacted really well. We blame ourselves because our approach (at Newcastle) maybe was wrong.

“But the week was good to realise what we need to improve. We need to be more consistent and mature. I’m very, very happy so far. It was tough in training and in meetings, but sometimes this type of situation helps you to improve a lot.

Advertisement

“The important thing is not to look at the end of the season but to see the process and to improve every day. That’s the most difficult thing always in this type of process, to be focused on today and not on tomorrow.

“We beat Tottenham, had an amazing game against Manchester City, then we lose against Newcastle. We are our worst enemies and we need to be focused on us.”

Pochettino also provided injury updates on summer signings, Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lagos, who are yet to make their debut for the club.

Nkunku took part in the team’s training session on Friday ahead of the Brighton game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“I don’t believe we can recover any [injured] player but still there’s one day more and we’ll see what’s going on tomorrow and if we can have some players available.

Advertisement

“Nkunku, Lavia? We need to assess tomorrow and then decide. They are close but we need tomorrow to make a decision. Maybe Lavia is the more difficult but we need to assess,” Pochettino said.