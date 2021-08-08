Beatrice Becomes Third Housemate To Leave BBNaija House

By Justina Simon
Beatrice Bbnaija

The hope of Beatrice to win the Big Brother Naija reality TV programme was on Sunday dashed after she was evicted at the live show.

Beatrice spent just two weeks in the Big Brother House before she was evicted.

Her eviction was announced by Ebuka who is the host of the show.

A graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, holding a degree in Marketing, she claimed to have ventured into fashion modelling due to the lack of jobs in Nigeria,

Beatrice, who is also a mother of a five year old boy, had opened up about her smartness while entering the house.

According to her, she will ensure that her Big Brother Naija housemates don’t step on her.

She said she loves fashion modelling and has been in the business for three years.

