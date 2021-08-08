Crack In IPOB As Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Suspends Sit-At-Home Order

The younger brother of the detained leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Kanunta Kanu, has announced the suspension of the sit-at-home protest declared by IPOB few hours after the group insisted that it would not go back on its decision to begin the lockdown on Monday.

The pro-Biafra group had ordered a sit-at-home that would be observed every Monday throughout Igbo land, starting from August 9, until the IPOB leader, is released.

In a statement on Sunday, Kanu stated that the sit-at-home order was suspended to allow students in the region participate in the activities of the National Examination Council (NECO).

He said, “IPOB has listened to pleas from well-meaning individuals and groups within and outside Biafra land that we consider the fate of our children who will be involved in the NECO Exam and based on that, we decided to shift grounds over the sit-at-home order.

“IPOB having realized the academic deprivation the already marginalized Biafra students who entered for this year’s NECO would suffer, decided to suspend the sit-at-home order to a later date, to allow the students to take their examinations.

“Allowing the sit-at-home to go ahead as earlier announced, in the face of the NECO Exam would amount to assisting enemies of Biafra to inflict more injuries on her children.

“As a group fighting for the liberation of her people from oppression from her enemies, we realized that it would amount to assisting the said enemies to inflict more harm on our children if we do not suspend the sit-at-home order to allow Biafra students to take their exams.”

He asked IPOB members to await further instructions on the planned protest.

But reacting to the development, the IPOB spokeman, Comrade Emma Powerful, said Kanu’s counter order should be ignored.

“The statement I issued earlier today stands, there is no going back on the sit-at-home order tomorrow. I am the IPOB spokesman, Kanunta speaks for their family,” he said.