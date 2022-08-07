Beauty Disqualified From BBNaija Season 7

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Big brother housemate, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, has been disqualified from the reality show for breaking the rules of the house.

In a fit of anger last night after she got drunk, Beauty used provocative words on a fellow housemate, Groovy.

Angry that Groovy was dancing with another housemate, Chommzy, during Saturday’s party, she threw her wig at him.

The former Miss Nigeria was disqualified from the ‘Level up’ season on Sunday after receiving two additional strikes for violent conduct and destroying house property.

Recall that the Taraba-born lawyer had received her first strike for violently attacking fellow housemate Ilebanye during an argument.

Based on Big Brother’s rules, a housemate will be automatically disqualified from the show after receiving three strikes for breaking house rules.

The 24-year old joined the likes of Kemen, K-Brule, Khloe, Tacha, and Erica from previous seasons who got disqualified before the end of the show.

During the launch of the show, Beauty described herself as a generous, open, reliable free-spirit and believed if she puts her mind to anything, she surely will achieve it.