‘Beware Of Thunderstorms’- NCAA Tells Pilots, Airlines Ahead Of Raining Season

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has advised pilots and airline operators to be cautious of severe weather conditions as raining season sets in.

The NCAA Director General, Chris Najomo, issued the advisory in a letter addressed to ‘All Operators’, with reference number: NCAA/DAAS/ANS/AEROMET/AOL/037, seen by THE WHISTLER.

Advertisement

The guideline said that preflight actions applied to ATC, pilots, flight inspectors and operators.

The NCAA said the onset of the rainy season in the south and along the coastal zones starts in March, the season starts in April/May in central parts while the rainy season starts in the Northern parts by June/July, 2024.

The authority said the season is characterised by severe thunderstorms and other hazardous weather. The NCAA advised all stakeholders to perform their roles to ensure the safety of flights.

The letter reads, “Responsibility of Air Traffic Controllers: May temporarily close airspace when hazardous weather conditions such as severe thunderstorms; squall lines microburst or low level wind-shear are observed or forecast by NiMet.

Advertisement

“Responsibility of Pilot, Operators: Flight Crews/Operators and Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) shall ensure adherence to aerodrome weather minima; Pilots shall exercise maximum restraint whenever adverse weather is observed or forecast by NiMet; Pilots/Flight Crew Members shall obtain adequate departure; en-route and destination weather information and briefing from NiMet Aerodrome Meteorological Offices and Stations prior to flight operations; Submit Pilot Weather Reports (PIREP) to any ATC facility or Flight Service when en route or by telephone after landing or by electronic submission relevant in-flight information regarding en-route conditions including turbulence, icing, visibility, temperature, and winds aloft that have the potential to cause accidents and loss of life.

“Responsibilities of Air Navigation Service Providers: NiMet to provide flight crew briefings including but not limited to weather observations and forecasts; NAMA to provide aeronautical information including NOTAMs among others”.