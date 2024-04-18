JUST IN: Protesters Storm PDP Secretariat, Demand Damagum’s Resignation, Wike’s Suspension

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A key group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called Reform Vanguard has stormed the national secretariat of the party demanding the resignation of the acting National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagum and suspension of FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The group besieged the party’s office when the meeting of the Board of Trustee was ongoing and members were arriving for the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The protesters were displeased at the presence of the Wike at the meeting of the National Caucus of the party on Wednesday, which was presided by Damagum.

Speaking to journalists amid protesting members who carried several banners, Usman Seidu, the convener said Damagun and Wike have “undermined our collective efforts and jeopardised our very existence as a formidable opposition force”.

He said, “We commend our former National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu for his demonstration of unwavering loyalty and love for our party by withdrawing all pending suits against the party in the court,” Seidu said.

“His actions have paved the way for our great party to move forward, to cleanse our ranks and restore integrity to our leadership.

“However, the presence of individuals like Amb. Iliya Damagun and Mr. Nyesom Wike within our midst remains a cancerous growth on the body of our party.

“Their actions, tantamount to betrayal, have undermined our collective efforts and jeopardised our very existence as a formidable opposition force.

“The time has come for the NEC to act decisively. Amb. Iliya Damagun must be removed from his position as acting national chairman, in accordance with the provisions of our party’s constitution.

“He must be replaced with a loyal member from the north-central, someone who embodies the spirit of our party and will work tirelessly for the advancement of its course.”

The group warned that, “We cannot turn a blind eye to the continuous presence of Mr. Nyesom Wike within our ranks. His romance with the APC has been handsomely rewarded with his appointment as minister of the FCT and as such, his stay is a slap in the face to every loyal member of our party.

“If the party fails to take decisive action against those who have betrayed our trust, then it risks losing the faith and support of its loyal members across the country.”