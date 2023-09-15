Biden Kicks As Putin Expels U.S. Diplomats From Russia

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United States has reacted to the expulsion of two of its diplomats in Russia by the country’s government.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that two employees of the US Embassy in Moscow have been declared “persona non grata”, meaning they are no longer welcome in the country.

The ministry alleged that the U.S First Secretary, Jeffrey Sillin, and Second Secretary, David Bernstein, bribed a Russian citizen to avail them of classified information about Russia.

The Russian government subsequently asked them to leave within seven days.

“On September 14, US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where she was handed an official note on the incompatibility of the activities of First Secretary Jeffrey Sillin and Second Secretary David Bernstein with their diplomatic status.

“These embassy employees conducted illegal activities by liaising with Russian citizen Robert Shonov, who has been accused of “confidential collaboration” with a foreign state.

“He accepted money for the fulfilment of missions aimed at undermining the national security of the Russian Federation. The Ambassador was notified that Sillin and Bernstein had been declared persona non grata and must leave the territory of Russia within seven days.

” It was pointed out that the illegal activities of the US Embassy, namely, interference in the internal affairs of the host country, were unacceptable and would be firmly prevented. Russia hopes that Washington will draw correct conclusions from this and will refrain from taking confrontational steps,” the Russia MFA stated via its telegram channel.

Reacting to the development, the US State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, said Russia is choosing the path of escalation against the U.S, adding it would respond appropriately.

“Yet again, Russia has chosen confrontation and escalation over constructive diplomatic engagement.

“It continues to harass employees of our embassy just as it continues to intimidate its own citizens,” Miller said.